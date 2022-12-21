Critical Role Announces New Board Game

Critical Role has announced a brand new board game based around epic two-person duels. Darrington Press, Critical Role's tabletop publishing company, has announced a new tabletop game due for release in early 2023. Till the Last Gasp is a "dramatic storytelling game" about dueling, with each player choosing a character and then dueling to the death in one of several settings. The new game, designed by Will Hindmarch with additional design by Alex Roberts, features a mix of dice pool strategy and roleplaying as players attempt to outmaneuver their opponent on a final battlefield.

Till the Last Gasp can be played using pre-made characters included in the box or characters created by the players. In addition to some generic characters, certain Darrington Press Guild stores (a full list can be found here) will also have character sheets for characters from Critical Role's Vox Machina campaign, including both PCs and NPCs from the campaign.

Till the Last Gasp marks the third release for Darrington Press, which was launched in 2021. To date, the publisher has released two Critical Role-themed releases – a board game called Uka'toa and the Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn book. Till the Last Gasp marks the first Darrington Press release not explicitly tied to Critical Role, although several other games are in development.

Till the Last Gasp will be released in February/March 2023 and will have a retail price of $39.99.

