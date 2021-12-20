Critical Role’s Animated Series Gets an Earlier Premiere Date

Critical Role’s upcoming animated series will release a week earlier than expected. Amazon Prime has shifted the release date for The Legend of Vox Machina to January 28th, 2022. The announcement came with the debut of a brand new clip from the show, which shows the group trying to conquer the most notorious of D&D foes: a locked door. EW was the first to report the news of the earlier release date for The Legend of Vox Machina. You can check out the sneak peek below:

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show’s cast includes Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first D&D campaign, which started as a home game and eventually made its way onto Geek & Sundry as programming back in 2015. While that first campaign wrapped in 2018, the characters have remained relevant as they still appear in various Critical Role merchandise, comics, and even book deals. In 2019, Critical Role launched a Kickstarter campaign to self-fund production of an animated series featuring the characters and adapting events from the first campaign. The campaign raised over $11 million and became one of the most-funded Kickstarter campaigns of all time. Amazon Studios picked up The Legend of Vox Machina and has already renewed the show for a second season.

Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) will also serve as executive producers of the new animated series in addition to the cast of Critical Role, with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Titmouse Studios is serving as the animation partner for the show.

The Legend of Vox Machina‘s first season will run 10 episodes, with the second season adding an additional 14 episodes. The Critical Role cast will reprise their original character roles for the series, with Mercer playing the roles of several iconic NPCs.

The Legend of Vox Machina will debut on January 28, 2022.