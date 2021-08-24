Critical Role Gets a New Comic

✖

Dark Horse has announced the latest in their series of graphic novels focusing on the origins of Critical Role's The Mighty Nein. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Nott the Brave will be released in April of next year and will focus on Nott the Brave, a halfling turned into a goblin after a terrible incident. The graphic novel will be written by Sam Maggs and Critical Role cast members Sam Riegel and Matthew Mercer, with art by William Kirkby. The graphic novel will show how the halfling mother Veth Brenatto was torn from her comfortable life and transformed into the rogue adventurer Nott the Brave. You can check out the full cover over at Polygon, which first reported on the new comic.

Critical Role is a popular web series about a group of voice actors who play Dungeons & Dragons. The show started off as a weekly game filmed at Geek & Sundry's studio but eventually branched out and became its own online media empire. In addition to producing weekly content from their own studio (Critical Role split from Geek & Sundry several years ago), Critical Role also heads up a growing media empire that includes novels, comics, board games merchandise, and more. The studio raised over $12 million to finance production of an animated series about their first campaign's characters, which will be released on Amazon Prime. Amazon has also picked up the animated series, titled The Legend of Vox Machina, for a second season.

Nott and the Mighty Nein were featured in the show's second campaign, which ran from 2018 until earlier this year. An announcement about the show's third campaign is expected sometime this fall.

Critical Role is also developing a new sourcebook called Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, which will be released in early 2022. The rulebook for Dungeons & Dragons will update the continent of Tal'Dorei featured in the first campaign and bring it in line with timeline of the show. New subclasses and monsters will also be included in the book.

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins - Nott the Brave will be released by Dark Horse Comics on April 6, 2022. The graphic novel will cost $17.99.