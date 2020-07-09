Critical Role Releases Stunning Limited Edition Mollymauk Figure

Critical Role has released its first collaboration with MacFarlane Toys – a 12-inch figure of Mollymauk Tealeaf. Earlier today, Critical Role posted details about its new limited edition figure, the first released as a part of a licensing deal with MacFarlane Toys. The figure is a 12-inch PVC figure of Mollymauk Tealeaf, the first character played by Taliesin Jaffe during the show’s current campaign. The figure comes with two removable scimitars and a rotating right arm to allow for easy scimitar removal. In addition to his iconic robe, the figure also shows Mollymauk brandishing four tarot cards. The figure also comes with a 7 inch wooden base and themed packaging. You can purchase the figure for $80 from Critical Role‘s website.

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. Launched in 2015 by Geek & Sundry, Critical Role eventually formed its own studio and now has its own Twitch channel and YouTube channel where weekly content airs. While the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant break in their programming, Critical Role brought back its signature show (with social distancing) last week. The first campaign is also being developed into an animated series by Titmouse Entertainment, the result of a $12 million Kickstarter campaign. The animated series will be released on Amazon Prime.

ComicBook.com was the first to report that Critical Role had reached licensing deals with companies like Funko and MacFarlane Toys last year. Funko recently released its first Critical Role POP! figure – which shows Vex riding on her iconic broom and can be purchased later this month from the Funko online store or Best Buy. More licensed merchandise is expected to be released in the upcoming months, along with Critical Role‘s own in-house merchandise.