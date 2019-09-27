Critical Role Is Getting Funko Pop!, Action Figures, and More

Critical Role has announced several exciting new partnerships that will lead to a bunch of new merchandise. ComicBook.com has confirmed that the popular web series, which focuses on a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, has entered into licensing agreements with Funko, McFarlane Toys, Penguin Random House, and Ripple Junction. That means that we’ll soon see a ton of new Critical Role merchandise, including Funko Pop! figures, action figures, novels and books, and more apparel soon. The licensing agreements mark a major expansion of the Critical Role brand, which began as a live-streaming gaming show on Geek & Sundry and has grown into a major brand.

“It’s important to us that we work with the right partners to ensure both the brand and the community are authentically represented across the board,” said Travis Willingham, cast member and CEO of Critical Role. “We are thrilled to be working side by side with Collaborations and our new licensees to make Critical Role merchandise more accessible to fans everywhere.”

While no further details were provided about the new merchandise, we’ll likely see Funko Pop! and McFarlane Toys versions of the members of Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein, the characters at the heart of Critical Role‘s two campaigns. This also likely means that Critical Role merchandise will also be available at retail stores besides the Critical Role web store.

The licensing agreements marks the next step in Critical Role‘s journey from a home tabletop RPG game to a media juggernaut. In addition to launching its own Twitch channel last year, Critical Role also raised over $11.3 million to fund the making of a cartoon series, breaking records in the process. Critical Role has also sold out multiple live venues, brings in thousands of guests at convention panels, and have over a half million viewers watch their weekly show, which puts it above most weekly cable broadcasts.

You can watch Critical Role every week at 7 PM PT on Critical Role‘s Twitch channel, with new episodes posted on YouTube the following week. Episodes are also available in podcast form.