Critical Role Reveals All Nine New Subclasses in Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn

Critical Role provided fans with a sneak peak of the nine subclasses that will appear in its upcoming Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn book. Earlier today, Critical Role revealed that it would be releasing the Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn guide next month, providing extensive updates to the region of Tal’Dorei. While the official press release for the announcement included news that the book would include nine new subclasses, the Darrington Press blogpage provided additional details about what those subclasses would be. Per the blogpost, Tal’Dorei Reborn Campaign Setting will include the following nine subclasses:

Barbarian: Path of the Juggernaut

Bard: College of Tragedy

Cleric: Blood Domain

Cleric: Moon Domain

Druid: Circle of the Blighted

Monk: Way of the Cobalt Soul

Sorcerer: Runechild

Paladin: Oath of the Open Sea

Wizard: Blood Magic

Additionally, each of these nine subclasses will receive their own iconic character designed by illustrator Lauren Walsh. Two of these iconic characters are the Moon Domain Cleric Nalys Ildareth and the firbolg Circle of the Blighted druid Camellia Springshower.

Of the nine subclasses listed above, four are brand new and have never been published. The Oath of the Open Sea paladin is new to the Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, but was previously shared by Mercer after its debut as a new subclass utilized by Travis Willingham’s character Fjord during Campaign 2. The others were previously published in the original Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Guide, which is now out of print.

In addition to the subclasses listed above, the new book will provide details on what happened to Tal’Dorei during the twenty year period between Campaign 1 (which was primarily set in Tal’Dorei) and Campaign 2. Also included is new lore and updated statblocks for each member of Vox Machina, magic items (including the legendary Vestiges of Divergence), and dozens of creature statblocks, as well as a guide to every major region of Tal’Dorei. An 18″x 24″ foldout map will also be included with each copy.

The campaign setting book was created by lead designers Matthew Mercer, Hannah Rose, and James Haeck. Additional contributions were made by Critical Role cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham; as well as John Stavropoulos and Aabria Iyengar.

Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn will be released on January 18th, 2022.