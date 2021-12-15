Critical Role’s Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn Release Date Revealed

Critical Role will be releasing their revamped campaign setting guide early next year. Today, Critical Role and Darrington Press announced that Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn would be released on January 18th, 2022. The new book will be 280 pages long and will include a total of 9 subclasses, 5 backgrounds, new lore and updated statblocks for each member of Vox Machina, magic items (including the legendary Vestiges of Divergence), and dozens of creature statblocks, as well as a guide to every major region of Tal’Dorei. An 18″x 24″ foldout map will also be included with each copy. The campaign setting book was created by lead designers Matthew Mercer, Hannah Rose, and James Haeck. Additional contributions were made by Critical Role cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham; as well as John Stavropoulos and Aabria Iyengar.

Tal’Dorei is a region of Exandria, the fantasy world created by Mercer and used as the setting for Critical Role’s various Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. Tal’Dorei notably was the home of Vox Machina and the primary region where most of that group’s adventures took place. Tal’Dorei will also be the setting of The Legend of Vox Machina, a new animated series showing the early adventures of Vox Machina that will air on Amazon Prime early next year.

Green Ronin Press originally published a Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Guide back in 2017. Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn updates that book by bringing Tal’Dorei 20 years into the future, explaining what’s happened to the region between the end of Critical Role’s first campaign and the start of the second campaign.

Initially, Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn will be exclusive to the Critical Role online stores and Darrington Press Guild Stores. Two weeks later, the book will be available at other local hobby and gaming stores. As part of the announcement, Critical Role also released several preview pages and new illustrations from the book, which you can check out below.

