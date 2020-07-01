Crysis Remastered Delayed

Developer Crytek today announced that Crysis Remastered has officially been delayed. Announced back in April for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the upcoming video game was expected to release a new trailer this week, but that too has been delayed. No exact release date had previously been revealed, but according to leaks yesterday it was set to be revealed as July 23rd today. It would appear that the delay is due in no small part to the reactions to the leaks.

"Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that," today's announcement from Crytek reads in part. "To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well."

The statement then goes on to directly address yesterday's leaks. "You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we've seen all the reactions -- the good and the bad -- and we're listening," it notes. "We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you'll have the game you love shortly."

You can read the full statement, as shared on social media, below:

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

At this point, there's no telling when Crysis Remastered might release, but "a few weeks" makes it sound like August or September, assuming the July 23rd date previously seen was accurate. Barring something unexpected, and given the tone of the statement, it seems like it will still release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Crysis Remastered right here.

What do you think of the Crysis Remastered delay? Did you happen to catch the leaks yesterday? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

