Crysis Remastered Officially Announced

Crytek officially announced Crysis Remastered this week following teasers that capitalized on players’ requests for a remastered version of the game. People had definitely been asking for such a remaster to happen, and though we don’t know when the game will be releasing, we do know from the official announcement that it’s “coming soon.” We also know that it’ll indeed be able to run on a variety of platforms since it’s planned for a release on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even the Nintendo Switch.

The official announcement was shared through the Crysis Twitter account and other forms of social media just as the teasers first began when the accounts returned to life to hint at some sort of news. Where a teaser previously existed on the game’s site with no other options for players to navigate, there’s now an ad for the Crysis Remastered game along with a confirmation of the platforms that it’ll be released for.

“Crytek’s ground-breaking, critically acclaimed first person shooter is back!” the game’s site reads. “Crysis Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch – the game’s debut on a Nintendo platform.”

CLOAK DISENGAGED You’ve been asking. You’ve been waiting.

Today, that wait is over. It’s coming: Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and – for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch Platform.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/NWAHdoBEgD — Crysis (@Crysis) April 16, 2020

There’s also an option on the site to enter an email address for those who want to stay up to date on all the news about the game. Since a release date hasn’t been announced yet, entering your information there will probably be the best way to hear about that announcement as soon as it happens along with other details about the remaster.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the teaser trailer for the game, nor is it the first time that some people have seen the information found on that site. Leaks leading up to this announcement first revealed the teaser trailer that confirmed the game’s existence ahead of schedule while another leak allowed people to access the site and showed that the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Expect Crytek to share more information on Crysis Remastered including a release date sooner rather than later.