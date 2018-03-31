CS:GO Players Petition Against Item Trading Changes

Counter Strike: Global Offensive players have already amassed over 90,000 signatures on a petition that calling for Valve to completely revert the changes made to the item trading system.

Valve announced on Thursday that a new update was being released with adjustments for the game’s item trading feature. While the main goal of this feature has been to allow players to exchange items in their own marketplace, Valve says that it’s fallen victim to various frauds and scams. After exploring ways to preserve the system and continue allowing trade between players, Valve announced that all CS:GO items received in trades will receive a cooldown period before they can be traded again.

“Starting today, CS:GO items received in trade will have the same seven-day trade cooldown as items purchased in-game or via the Steam Community Market,” Valve’s announcement read.

Citing third-party bot services as part of the problem, Valve said that these services are common in the frauds and scams this solution targets. It was also stated that a specific item rarely moves between players more than once a week, according to Valve, so the fix should in theory mostly affect only these automated trading services.

Valve also acknowledged that the change could potentially be “disruptive to some players,” and a new petition that’s appeared on change.org shows that more than a few players feel the same way. A petition titled “Revert to old CS:GO Trading Rules” currently has nearly 95,000 signatures. Even while reporting on this, the number steadily climbed upwards with multiple people signing every few minutes. The petition cites the portion of the Valve announcement where the item cooldown change is mentioned and issues a clear request: Revert the changes.

“Our whole community would like the trading rules to be completely reverted to what it was before the most previous CS:GO update on the CS:GO blog,” the petition started by a user by the name of falconix explained. “Specifically, the idea that CS:GO skins received in trades will be on seven-day cooldowns.”

The petition was created just two days ago, so it’s an impressive number of signatures to be seen already from plenty of CS:GO players who clearly aren’t pleased with the changes. Since the number of signatures started climbing, the petition has continued making the rounds on YouTube and forums like Reddit as it receives more attention and brings in additional signatures. The goal is set for 150,000 signatures, a goal that doesn’t seem too far off, but it’s expected that this size of a petition will receive some kind of response from Valve regardless.

