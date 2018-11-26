Cyber Monday $199 PS4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Controller Bundle Arrives Tonight

It appears that Walmart is about to drop the best PlayStation 4 bundle deal of the entire 2018 holiday shopping season for Cyber Monday. According to Tom’s Guide, the Sony PlayStation Slim 1TB Bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Second Controller bundle will drop from a solid $298.87 to an absolutely absurd $199 starting at midnight EST (9pm PST) tonight, November 25th – 26th. UPDATE: It’s live! Keep in mind that this deal wasn’t officially announced by Walmart as far as we know, so there are no guarantees – but if it is true, you’ll want to have this link and your refresh finger ready at midnight just in case.

If you miss it, you might want to check out the $199 Spider-Man 4 Slim bundle. It’s been sold out for some time, but we’re expecting a comeback for Cyber Monday. Additional stock might also be available at Amazon after midnight, so keep tabs on both of those links. To be on the safe side, we also recommend taking a peek at Walmart’s PlayStation 4 Pro offerings to see if any other surprise Cyber Monday sales are in the cards.

On a related note, if you do get a new PlayStation, you’ll need take advantage of the $39.99 deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. The deal only comes around once a year, and there’s always a chance that this year will be the last year Sony offers it. In fact, we thought that might be the case this time around, but we were delighted when Sony delivered. That having been said, keep in mind that these memberships are stackable — you can buy multiple memberships and they will activate in succession. The deal is live right now via Walmart, and Amazon.

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Walmart/Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

