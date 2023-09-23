Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers New NSFW Feature After Update 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S ahead of the Phantom Liberty expansion next week. According to most, the update drastically overhauls the game. This isn't to say Cyberpunk 2077 was bad before Update 2.0, but this new version of the CD Projekt Red game is a major upgrade. Not only is there improvements but new features and content. To this end, there appears to be a new feature involving decapitated heads, though it's possible it's actually just a bug. Whatever the case, it's caught the attention of Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the best-selling game on Steam right now and one of the most talked about games on the Internet again thanks to Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. As a result, it's Reddit page is more lively than normal. And one of the top posts on the Reddit page at the moment reveals that decapitated heads will continue to track you, something they obviously shouldn't be able to do. If this was in the game previously, nobody noticed it until now. That said, whether it's an actual feature or a bug, well that's up for debate. Whatever the case, players were surprised and unsettled to find this out.

If this is just a bug, we should find out soon because CD Projekt Red will likely patch it out in the coming weeks, though with Phantom Liberty on the horizon, a minor bug like this may be pushed to the backseat in favor of more pressing fixes that the game will inevitably need adding so much new content.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet of our review of this new content. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."