Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch Drops Give Players Extra Gear

Between the Update 2.0 release which just happened this week and the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 players have a lot to dig into in the game's near future. To get more eyes on the reinvented version of the game and to give players even more content to use, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is also kicking off a round of Twitch Drops died directly to the Phantom Liberty release. Aside from cosmetics, there's also a special weapon that you can get during the Twitch Drops campaign, but getting that one will take a bit more effort.

The Twitch Drops for Cyberpunk 2077 consist of four different cosmetic pieces that come together to form a full outfit reminiscent of one that you'll seen in Phantom Liberty. The weapon is a sniper rifle, though that may not cater to everyone's playstyles.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch Drops

Cyberpunk 2077 players won't be able to get the Twitch Drops right now. Instead, you'll have to wait until September 25th, just before Phantom Liberty releases on the 26th. Once the campaign begins, the four Twitch Drops that make up one cohesive outfit will be given away one at a time over the course of a few weeks. The full schedule for them can be found below along with a preview of what the outfit will look like thanks to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

To get these items, you'll have to watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on Twitch for each item you want during the campaign, so a total of four hours overall if you want to get them all. A list of eligible Twitch streamers that you can watch to get the loot can be found here.

Planning to play #PhantomLiberty and want to do it in style? 🔥



Starting September 25, 1pm CEST, watch your favorite @Twitch creators to earn unique NUS Infiltrator outfit pieces for your V!



Find out all the deets here: https://t.co/CzkWHKN5J5 pic.twitter.com/i0xCGWh85k — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2023

NUS Infiltrator Pants

Start Time: 09/25/2023, 1p.m. CEST

End Time: 10/02/2023, 11:59p.m. CEST

NUS Infiltrator Boots

Start Time: 10/3/2023, 12a.m. CEST

End Time: 10/12/2023, 11:59p.m. CEST

NUS Infiltrator Jacket

Start Time: 10/13 /2023, 12a.m. CEST

End Time: 10/21/2023, 11:59p.m. CEST

NUS Infiltrator Headgear

Start Time: 09/252023, 1p.m. CEST

End Time: 10/21/2023, 11:59p.m. CEST

Yasha Sniper Rifle

So, what's the deal with this final Twitch item? It's not really a Twitch Drop in the typical sense of players watching people play a game and getting loot in return. Instead, to get the Yasha Sniper Rifle, you'll have to gift two Twitch subscriptions to eligible streamers at any point from September 25th to October 21st. That timeframe unfortunately means that players may not be able to use two free Twitch subs via Amazon Prime to fulfill the requirements.

Stats for the sniper rifle weren't shared in the post, but a seemingly datamined version of the sniper rifle showed that it had a special modifier that made it so that when you finish off an enemy via a headshot or a hit on its weakspot, the weapon will instantly target the weakspot of another nearby enemy.

There's already been some minor backlash to this kind of Twitch Drop given its limited window and the fact that collectors and completionists may now have something they'll miss out on unless they engage in the Twitch campaign, but considering how many new weapons and other additions there are to play around with between Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, chances are high players will have plenty other things to keep them busy.