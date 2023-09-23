Steam's #1 Best-Selling Game Right Now Is $24 Cheaper Than Normal

The #1 best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that's been out for nearly three years and that hasn't been atop the Steam best-selling chart in a long time. This week, Mortal Kombat 1 came out. It's a massive release yet it's only the fourth best-selling game on Steam right now. Meanwhile, the Steam juggernaut Baldur's Gate 3 is the second best-selling game at the moment of writing this. Other new releases Starfield, Party Animals, Payday 3, and Lies of P come in fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. All of these games are seemingly doing well on Steam, but all have come up short against Cyberpunk 2077, which is back in the limelight due to the release of its new Phantom Liberty expansion. The former, the base game, is currently the best-selling game on Steam while the latter, the expansion, is the third best-selling game on Steam right now.

Not only has the base game been bolstered with one of the best expansions of all time, but it got a massive update that made the great game substantially greater. Perhaps aiding in its current success on Steam is the fact it's 40 percent off right now, knocking it down from $59.99 to $35.99. For those not blessed with the quick maths, that's a savings of $24.

This deal is only available for a limited time though. More specifically, it's only available until October 1. After this, it probably won't be on sale again until the holiday season. This isn't the cheapest the game has been on Steam, but the discount comes at a perfect time as the Cyberpunk 2077 hype has been reborn with the release of Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet of our review of the new Phantom Liberty expansion. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."