Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Continues Mystery That's Been Haunting Players for Years

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been trying to solve one particular mystery in the game since its release; the FF:06:B5 mystery. There's a whole Reddit page dedicated to the mystery. Naturally, there are many theories and supposed solutions, but none that are definitive. To this end, the game's new 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC has continued the mystery.

For those that are unfamiliar with this mystery, it involves the aforementioned sequence, which can be found on a statue where monks come to pray and meditate. And that's it. The meaning of this code is a mystery that has been haunting players since the game's release and nothing has changed, other than that CD Projekt Red has seemingly added to it. And this addition includes a new secret scene, but there still isn't any solution or conclusion.

With these new developments, it's obvious CD Projekt Red is well aware of this wild goose hunt, so there's a good chance this mystery will continue, however, with support likely to begin slowing down after Phantom Liberty, the wild goose hunt may come to an end soon. However, whether players will find the answers their looking for, who knows. Over the years, there have been plenty of unsolved mysteries in games.

If you're interested in the ongoing mystery, you can check out the thread below from X user Synth Potato, who has done an excellent job at documenting everything so far.

So there's some insane new mystery in Cyberpunk 2077 added with 2.0 that seems to be tied to The Witcher, Strange languages, a server room, and a QR code that's being revealed through secrets in a new arcade game, r/FF06B5 is losing their minds over it trying to decipher it 🤔… pic.twitter.com/f7MmlcqBfb — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

1) One of the earliest discoveries appears to be a message found on a random computer from a character named "TyRo/\/\aNtA" to "Polyhistor", the quick summary is:



"TyRo claims to have found something. He was wandering NC, found an old arcade with Vintage Games. In an "over 60… pic.twitter.com/sJdVYitBUH — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

2) Shortly after, Players discovered this new laptop at the landfill that seems to be coded in Alphabet from the Witcher games, Players are speculating that this might be TyRo's PC, These seem to be tied to the FF06B5 mystery that was never solved added in with the Witcher 3 next… pic.twitter.com/j5K0qEkRAW — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

3) Using patterns to translate the language, Players ended up with a series of letters that don't seem to mean anything so far, dead-end. pic.twitter.com/OAsDKxuYCg — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

4) This brings us to the new Arcade game which is near the protein farms, and from messages around the house, It seems to belong to Polyhistor from the first message we found, In the game you play as Johnny and fight your way through Arasaka tower, The game references FF06B5 in… pic.twitter.com/oZ6CvCrdJC — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

5) Close to where you find this arcade game is a server room, waiting 941229 server room until T-270 will grant you a lock which unlocks a secret room on Floor 52 in the Arcade game, which leads to this maze on Level -10, This has a Wolfenstein 3D reference but also features 3x3… pic.twitter.com/YEmfwn0yCl — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

6) More messages have been discovered since and appear be between a group of people trying to uncover the FF06B5 mystery, a literal parody of the people trying to solve this mystery.



one of the messages mentions a "door that we took for a wall" which could be referencing the… pic.twitter.com/4wcY0QOT7i — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

7) it seems like someone managed to solve the mystery and posted a video but they might’ve had a Phantom Liberty review copy and it seems like the solution is tied to having the DLC so the video got taken down before anyone saved it 🤔 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

Correction to point 7: Someone *datamined* the solution but it was quickly taken down at CDPR’s request as they want the community to solve this naturally and have more fun! — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 24, 2023

8) It is being speculated that the mystery is not done yet despite the codes and reward having been leaked and unlocked now, What the secret scene says seems to push us even deeper into the mystery, there seems to be much more to this



Guide on how to unlock the mainframe using… — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 25, 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the CD Projekt Red RPG, click here.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet of our review of the new Phantom Liberty expansion. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."