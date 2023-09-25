Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Continues Mystery That's Been Haunting Players for Years

Cyberpunk 2077 players are losing their minds over this three-year-old mystery.

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been trying to solve one particular mystery in the game since its release; the FF:06:B5 mystery. There's a whole Reddit page dedicated to the mystery. Naturally, there are many theories and supposed solutions, but none that are definitive. To this end, the game's new 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC has continued the mystery. 

For those that are unfamiliar with this mystery, it involves the aforementioned sequence, which can be found on a statue where monks come to pray and meditate. And that's it. The meaning of this code is a mystery that has been haunting players since the game's release and nothing has changed, other than that CD Projekt Red has seemingly added to it. And this addition includes a new secret scene, but there still isn't any solution or conclusion. 

With these new developments, it's obvious CD Projekt Red is well aware of this wild goose hunt, so there's a good chance this mystery will continue, however, with support likely to begin slowing down after Phantom Liberty, the wild goose hunt may come to an end soon. However, whether players will find the answers their looking for, who knows. Over the years, there have been plenty of unsolved mysteries in games. 

If you're interested in the ongoing mystery, you can check out the thread below from X user Synth Potato, who has done an excellent job at documenting everything so far. 

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the CD Projekt Red RPG, click here.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet of our review of the new Phantom Liberty expansion. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."

