Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Apologizes for Performance Issues on Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 has been all the talk of the gaming world for the better part of the past week, both for good and bad reasons. While some fans are greatly enjoying the game, others, specifically those playing on consoles, have run into a litany of bugs and performance issues. Now, developer CD Projekt Red is saying sorry to early adopters for the way in which the game has been released.

In a statement shared on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account this morning, the studio apologized for a number of different aspects related to the game. For starters, it acknowledged that Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay should have been shown off on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which is something that it did not do pre-release. CD Projekt then went on to say that it is looking to fix all of the “bugs and crashes” while also improving “the overall experience.”

Perhaps most surprising of all, CD Projekt Red even encouraged fans to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 if they are unhappy with the game. Even though the message did say that the studio wants fans to give the game a chance until it receives some subsequent patches, the studio itself has opened an email address that physical buyers of Cyberpunk 2077 can email if they’d like to potentially get a refund. This promotion is only lasting for one week, however, and extends to December 21, 2020. Meanwhile, those who purchased the game digitally will have to direct their qualms at the accompanying digital storefront they bought it on.

As for the future of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red did also say that it has a number of patches that are planned to roll out down the road. The first of these is said to be “coming within the next 7 days” but the others won’t be dropping for a bit longer. For now, the studio has only outlined two larger patches with one releasing in January and then the second arriving in February. These two updates are said to specifically rectify most of the problems involved with Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen hardware.

It remains to be seen if all of these moves will satisfy players who have felt burned by Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, but at least CD Projekt Red is trying to make this situation right. That said, it's clear the game probably shouldn’t have released when it did. If you don't agree with me on that point, then you should check out some of the many other bugs players have been running across over the past few days.

So how do you feel about Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Has it been a letdown for you, or are you greatly enjoying your time in Night City? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter @MooreMan12.