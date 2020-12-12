Cyberbug2077 Trends as Players Share Their Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs
We’re in the first full weekend of Cyberpunk 2077’s availability now with everyone across Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as the PC platform now able to play the game they’ve been waiting for. Some are having smoother experiences than others, but most players’ experiences share something in common with our own playthrough explored in our review: Bugs. Cyberpunk 2077 has no shortage of bugs for players to find, and with more people than ever able to see them now that they have time to play this weekend, it’s gotten to the point that “Cyberbug2077” is trending on social media.
The trend popped up on Twitter on Saturday with players doing exactly what you might’ve guessed. They’ve been sharing anecdotes of different bugs they’ve encountered in their Cyberpunk 2077 playthroughs – often with evidence attached – to show some of the problems they’ve run into. Some of them will likely look familiar to you if you’re playing through Cyberpunk 2077 as well because they definitely looked reminiscent of ones we encountered in our review.
We’ve seen some of those bugs already including some pretty distracting ones that change how characters look. Others are more problematic than simple visual errors though and are adversely affecting how players are able to progress through the game. My own experience playing through Cyberpunk 2077 not only to review it but also afterwards following all the available patches included encounters with several quest-breaking buts that forced me to reload the game, and it’s evident players are encountering those same problems.
CD Projekt Red released another hotfix to start the weekend to resolve some of these problems, but the trend happened after the fact which means there are still plenty of bugs to see. You can check out some of the best ones from the Cyberbug2077 trend below, and be sure to keep an eye out for more updates on Cyberpunk 2077 patches if you’re playing through it this weekend.
Jackie Had Places to Be
Called Jackie on the phone and he apears next to me floating and disappears#PS5Share, #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/bTyZYQnW1U— ZEROsum (@OsumZer) December 10, 2020
No Gun, No Problem
SEND HELP 🤣🤣😔 #Cyberpunk2077 #cybperpunk #cyberpunkbugs #cyperpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs #Cyberpunk2077ps4 #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/gnqNEHkWXj— Zanchh (@zanchh) December 11, 2020
A Few Bugs
Is anyone else experiencing a huge amount of bugs and glitches on #Cyberpunk2077 right now? 🥳
The internet is tearing this to pieces! 😂#CyberBug2077 #CyberBugged
What a shame. pic.twitter.com/JPfhMQeXOl— Loot Before You Leap (@LBYLPodcast) December 10, 2020
Who Wore It Better?
Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) vs GTA San Andreas (2004) ...— 🇫🇷 zarakiOda 🇫🇷 (@OdaZaraki) December 11, 2020
Who's better ? #Cyberpunk2077bugs #Cyberpunk #Cyberbug2077 #Cyberpunk2077 #GTA #CDProjektRed #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/WVW0XpiJZJ
Open Skies
LOOOOOOOOL #Cyberbug2077 glitching like hell pic.twitter.com/9az7A9VvZR— 🧸 (@ThatPero) December 12, 2020
Pause the Fight
#Cyberbug2077 Channeling inner 2016 with a rooftop Mannequin Challenge 😂👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/1rhmjuL3j0— Parashaw (@xParashaw) December 12, 2020
Classic T-Pose
One of my favorite glitches so far #Cyberbug2077 #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/a2Fb3rYt2U— Elliot (@ElliotDobetzky) December 12, 2020
Not How Benches Work
Mhm lady #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/Gs0BoYYygn— Adam (@PolaczekAdam) December 12, 2020
A First
The first time I've ever seen game letterboxing caused by crouching. #cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/k9ICItDJZy— Tomasz Gałkowski (@tkg_codes) December 10, 2020
Super Speed
First 10 hours playing on XSX:— NeoBully (@Neo3ully) December 12, 2020
- glitching objects, pop-up objects,
- time to time game freezing on 10 - 20 sec when driving car#Cyberbug2077 #cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/EJ1jvQAhUP