Cyberbug2077 Trends as Players Share Their Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs

We’re in the first full weekend of Cyberpunk 2077’s availability now with everyone across Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as the PC platform now able to play the game they’ve been waiting for. Some are having smoother experiences than others, but most players’ experiences share something in common with our own playthrough explored in our review: Bugs. Cyberpunk 2077 has no shortage of bugs for players to find, and with more people than ever able to see them now that they have time to play this weekend, it’s gotten to the point that “Cyberbug2077” is trending on social media.

The trend popped up on Twitter on Saturday with players doing exactly what you might’ve guessed. They’ve been sharing anecdotes of different bugs they’ve encountered in their Cyberpunk 2077 playthroughs – often with evidence attached – to show some of the problems they’ve run into. Some of them will likely look familiar to you if you’re playing through Cyberpunk 2077 as well because they definitely looked reminiscent of ones we encountered in our review.

We’ve seen some of those bugs already including some pretty distracting ones that change how characters look. Others are more problematic than simple visual errors though and are adversely affecting how players are able to progress through the game. My own experience playing through Cyberpunk 2077 not only to review it but also afterwards following all the available patches included encounters with several quest-breaking buts that forced me to reload the game, and it’s evident players are encountering those same problems.

CD Projekt Red released another hotfix to start the weekend to resolve some of these problems, but the trend happened after the fact which means there are still plenty of bugs to see. You can check out some of the best ones from the Cyberbug2077 trend below, and be sure to keep an eye out for more updates on Cyberpunk 2077 patches if you’re playing through it this weekend.