Cyberpunk 2077 Character Plot Twist Teased

Cyberpunk 2077 still has some time to go before it is released to the masses, but the developers have been kind enough to disclose more information about the game now that a release date has been set. We have been learning all sorts of information about the highly anticipated title, including the fact that the devs are hoping to make players cry, there will be plenty of buildings to enter, and much more. That said, CD Projekt-owned GOG.com has put together Night City News, a new magazine that will be gather up all of the latest news about the title, including a character plot twist that has been teased.

The character in question goes by the name Bug. We have seen her in two different videos now and she happens to be “one of the best netrunners in Night City,” according to the post. In last year’s gameplay reveal, Bug is the one who helped V locate a target during a mission. However, during this year’s trailer, which was revealed at E3 last month, she is the one who was able to disable V’s cybernetics with the blink of an eye.

What changed between the two events to make Bug attack V, even though she had helped him previously? Well, that’s where an apparent twist is going to come in. “With cybernetic augments implanted into her body, Bug uses her brain-computer interface implants to roam the web and hack information to sell,” reads the website. “Her consistency and persistence have brought her respect and trust in the field, although it’s not yet clear how she crossed her ways with V.”

For those wondering what Cyberpunk 2077 will have to offer, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

