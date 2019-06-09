Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Appears to Have Leaked

Another leak appears to have hit a big game that’s being showcased at E3 2019 now that the Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 has reportedly leaked. Images that have surfaced show box art matching up with what’s supposedly the official artwork for the game along with a ton of collectibles. There’s always the chance that the image could just be an elaborate hoax, but if it is, that’s a lot of work that’s been put into fooling people into thinking they’ve seen the game’s Collector’s Edition. UPDATE: Pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition are live for the PS4 and Xbox One now.

CD Projekt Red is bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to E3, this much we know. Assuming the leaks play out as they look like they will, we’ll see the Collector’s Edition either during the Microsoft showcase or right after it when pre-orders possibly go live. This image has been making the rounds on sites like Twitter and

Looks like the Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 has been leaked as well pic.twitter.com/Ab9WpzhSA2 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2019

A map, a statue, tons of stickers, what appears to be an art book, and many more items are housed in the collector’s box that matches the bold, yellow colors shown on the box art. There’s no telling how much it’ll cost if this is indeed the Collector’s Edition, but it looks like an expensive purchase.

This isn’t even the first leak to hit Cyberpunk 2077 before its E3 appearance either. The image to the left shows the Collector’s Edition while the one on the right shows a different version that leaked just yesterday. It’s unclear what edition that one is, so it could be some sort of deluxe version, though it looks like it’s got more going on with it than just some simple pre-order bonuses. This initial leak was the first time people had seen what’s now thought to be the real box art for the game, a style that lines up with ads seen on-site at E3 as well as CD Projekt’s style that it used for The Witcher III.

Whether it’s real or not, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see what the developer has in store for its fans. Since Cyberpunk 2077 is guaranteed to be making an appearance at E3 and Sony won’t be there this year, it’s a safe enough bet to assume that we’ll see something pertaining to the game during Microsoft’s presentation. That’s scheduled to kick off today at 1 p.m. PT, so expect to see more on Cyberpunk 2077 around that time.

