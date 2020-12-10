Cyberpunk 2077 Nudity Glitch Makes the Game Very NSFW

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 glitch is making the rounds of turning the already NSFW and NSFS PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC game into an even more NSFW and NSFS game. Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and it's already both a huge critical and commercial success, despite some serious performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One in particular. Coupling this is a boatload of bugs, including one that makes your character's genitalia hang out from their pants at all times.

Cyberpunk 2077 has one of the most robust and over-the-top character creators to date. Not only can you go into great detail, but you can customize parts of your character you normally don't get to touch, like their teeth and genitalia. If you want, you can give your character a mickey, and you can customize the size of this mickey. That said, you're not really ever supposed to see it because it's supposed to covered by clothing like every other mickey is in the game.

That said, there's a glitch in the game that makes your character's member hang out of their pants at all times. Of course, we wouldn't be surprised if this was an option, but it's not. It's just your run-of-the-mill NSFW glitch.

Right now, it's unclear what triggers the glitch and how prevalent it is. What we do know, thanks to the glitch, is that the game is apparently modeling the piece of meat at all times, which is, well, it's unconventional, to say the least. The glitch also reveals that there's some type of genitalia physics in the game, which again is, unconventional to say the least.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not commented on this glitch, leaving those inflicted with it no idea of when it will be fixed. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available worldwide via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.