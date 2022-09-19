Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.

As seen via Steam Charts, which is a website that tracks player activity on Valve's Steam platform for PC, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a drastic increase in players over the past couple of days. This time last week, Cyberpunk 2077 had a concurrent player total that hovered around 15,000 people in total. And while this isn't necessarily a horrible amount, following the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, that count has skyrocketed. Over the weekend, Cyberpunk 2077 ended up topping out at a little more than 85,000 concurrent players on Steam alone. Assuming that this same resurgence is being seen across Xbox and PlayStation platforms, it looks like CD Projekt's futuristic RPG is finally having a second wind.

To better explain just how big of a deal this is for Cyberpunk 2077, this past weekend's concurrent player count is the highest that has been seen for the game since February 2021. While Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a massive start when it launched in December 2020, the game's early player totals dropped off quickly after many fans found the title to be in a dismal state. In short, Cyberpunk 2077 is finding a new audience at perhaps the perfect time, especially since CD Projekt Red is gearing up to release the game's only major expansion, Phantom Liberty, at some point in 2023.

