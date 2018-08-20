Cyberpunk 2077 News Teased for Gamescom’s Opening Day

CD Projekt has new Cyberpunk 2077 news that it’s ready to share at Gamescom on August 21, a new teaser reveals.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account tweeted a new message today that read like the options for a software update while referencing Gamescom 2018, the event that’s taking place this week in Germany with several days’ worth of news and reveals from publishers and developers. A tweaked image that originated from a previously trailer was shared as well that showed three armed androids riding in the back of a car with “gamescom version 2.18” plastered across the new screenshot.

New system update available: gamescom version 2.18 > System update available

> Update: Y/N

> Updating, please wait…

> System update successful! Welcome to gamescom v. 2.18! Next update scheduled for Tuesday, August 21st.#Cyberpunk2077 #Gamescom2018 pic.twitter.com/CLAfwYu24T — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 20, 2018

What CD Projekt plans to reveal during the Gamescom announcement remains to be seen through with no other indication in the tweet of what the publisher might have planned. A trailer would be high up on Cyberpunk followers’ wish lists, perhaps one that’ll show off some of the gameplay that select E3 attendees got to see back in June. A private demo took place for those invited to the presentation, but that footage hasn’t been released to the public yet. It was leaked soon after the expo through recordings of the demo’s audio, so while you couldn’t see what was going on, you could still listen to it. While you’re waiting for that footage or whatever else it is that CD Projekt has to reveal, the publisher recommends watching the first trailer a few more times to hold you over.

There is always time for another… 700 times? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 20, 2018

Tomorrow will be the first day of Gamescom, so it’ll already be packed with news from other developers and publishers who have their own announcements to make. A recent announcement regarding the opening ceremony of Gamescom said that publishers like Bandai Namco, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, and Deep Silver would have news to share during the event’s opening moments that pertain to new games and upcoming ones like Shenmue III and Life Is Strange 2. CD Projekt wasn’t listed among those participating in the opening ceremony that’ll happen early Tuesday morning, but they could be sharing the news afterwards on their own time instead of doing so within the two-hour ceremony.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s currently being developed for both PC and consoles. Gamescom starts tomorrow on August 21 and will continue throughout the week until August 25.