Cyberpunk 2077 Lets You Have Sex “Any Way You Want,” According to CD Projekt RED

We recently sat down with CD Projekt RED at E3 2018 to not only talk about the game with the developers themselves, but also to witness one full hour of glorious gameplay action in real time! We couldn’t say enough about the upcoming RPG, and trust me – we have much more to say! But one thing that a lot of people have been asking about is how the romance options will work, which we saw a snippet of it in the very beginning of the title.

In a BioWare-esque twist, players have total freedom with who they choose to smooch. Unlike RED’s previous installment with their Witcher series, players can choose a male or female protagonist to play as. The developers told me during my interview with them that they do suggest the female V – which, hell yeah!

But just because players choose the gender of their choice doesn’t mean they are limited in their love options. Gay, straight, bi – you name it, you can be it. Quest Designer Patrick Mills told us that there is “more diversity” in the player’s love life than that of their previous franchise, adding an entirely new layer of immersion for 100+ hours of game time.

Now, it’s not a free-for-all like with Fallout 4. More like the Dragon Age franchise where players will run into some NPCs that are strictly gay, some that are bisexual, and some that are on the straight and narrow. Luckily, “most” are bisexual, so both genders can take that relationship to the next level.

Forewarning too, there is tons of nudity in the game. The very first sequence was full frontal, which honestly added an entirely new level of realism to the story – not shying away from pretty much anything keeps the player engaged with what’s going on.

Full-on relationships not your style? No worries, one night stands are also totally doable, and that doesn’t have to reflect negatively on the player. Wine and dine them, gifts, and good ‘ol fashioned sweet talk can do wonders whether you are looking for something lasting, or just something to pass the time.

Unfortunately we still don’t have a release date yet, but from what we’ve seen? It will be well worth the wait!