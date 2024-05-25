Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Gifted Another Free Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been eating pretty well lately with several different Mystery Gifts, events, and Pokemon giveaways announced within the past few weeks, and now, Pokemon fans have one more of those to look forward to. The Pokemon Company announced today that very soon, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to claim a free Porygon2 modeled after the one that a competitive Pokemon player used this year in the Europe International Championships.

This Porygon2 giveaway in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn't live just yet, so don't worry about missing it if you're just now hearing about it since you've got plenty of time to claim your free Pokemon. The Pokemon Company only just announced this event this week and said that the giveaway would take place during the Pokemon North America International Championships live stream as a way to incentivize Pokemon players to tune into the broadcast, so you won't have to worry about claiming this Pokemon until around June 7th when the code for it is shared.

Nils Dunlap was the Pokemon player in question who used Porygon2 during the European event. Like other Pokemon giveaways featuring competitive Pokemon, this Porygon2 will feature stats and a moveset akin to the one used by Dunlap.

"Nils Dunlop was able to secure his victory in the Masters Division of this year's Europe International Championships (EUIC) with the help of Porygon2-and now you can have it join your team!" The Pokemon Company said about this next giveaway. "Keep an eye on the official 2024 NAIC stream or our social channels for a password you can use in the Mystery Gift feature of your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game to receive Nils Dunlop's Porygon2. This special Porygon2 comes with the same moves and stats as Nils's, so give it a try on your own competitive team!"

The full breakdown of what this Porygon2 is working with can be found below so that you know what to expect from it once it's available:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Porygon2 Giveaway

Pokemon: Porygon2

Poke Ball: Cherish Ball

Level: 50

Tera Type: Flying

Original Trainer: Nils

Nature: Quiet

Ability: Download

Held Item: Eviolite

Moves: Tera Blast, Ice Beam, Recover, Trick Room

Once the Porygon2 code is distributed, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have until June 10 to claim the free Pokemon.