Cyberpunk 2077 Guide: How to Unlock the Secret Ending

In typical CD Projekt Red fashion, Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that features a number of different endings. These endings all come about depending on the choices that you make over the course of your own playthrough, but none of them are too difficult to unlock. That being said, there is one specific “secret” ending that players can get, though you’ll have to jump through a few hoops in order to see it through.

To get a look at the secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to complete a handful of specific dialogue options in the side mission “Chippin’ In.” This is a quest that you won’t unlock until later on in the game, but it’s vital that you do it before advancing to the main quest “Nocturne Op55N1.” If you do this final quest first, you’ll not be able to then unlock the ending in question.

Once you unlock Chippin’ In and start the mission, you’ll head with Johnny Silverhand to an oil field. After a few sections of gameplay, you’ll initiate a conversation with Johnny. This is when things get vital. To ensure that you unlock the secret ending, you’ll have to select the options, “The guy who saved my life,” “No, you f***ed that up too,” “What do you want from me?” and lastly, “OK. But as second chances go, this is your last.” I’m not going to spoil what this conversation centers around, but just make sure that you select these prompts when they’re presented.

After this series of dialogue options, you’ll be presented with a few more speaking choices. To be on the safe side, you’ll want to respond in order with, “You were a real d*** in the beginning,” “When you said you let down your friends…,” “Smasher biz really got to her,” and finally, “Yeah, I’ll call Rogue.” From here, you should then unlock the next side mission entitled "Blistering Love".

Once you have done all of this, make sure that you go complete Blistering Love with Rogue. Upon completion, you can then head to Nocturne Op55N1 to finish the game. Once you get to the part of this mission where you’re on a roof speaking with Johnny, you need to choose to let Johnny do battle with Rogue at Arasaka Tower. Johnny will then ask if you’re in as well, but you need to not respond right away. After waiting for a few minutes, he’ll then present you with the choice of just heading to Arasaka Tower and fighting it out with only the two of you -- select this option.

From here, the rest of the game is straightforward, to a degree. The game’s final mission, called "Don’t Fear The Reaper", only gives you one shot to complete it. If you die while in this quest, then it’s game over for good and the credits will begin to roll. So before heading out, make sure you’ve got all of your best gear on you and that you potentially create a backup save file, just in case you happen to fail.

And that should be it! Best of luck if you can complete all of this and see the game's secretive ending through to the very end.

