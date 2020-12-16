Cyberpunk 2077: How to Get One of the Game's Most Overpowered Weapons

✖

Cyberpunk 2077’s got a ton of weapons for players to collect and incorporate into their playstyles, and unsurprisingly, some of the best weapons are also some of the ones that are easiest to miss. One of those is a high-powered Tech Revolver called “Comrade’s Hammer” which, if utilized correctly or even if utilized at all, can end up being one of the most overpowered weapons that you can get in Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll need a few perks at your disposal to make the most of it, but finding it is a pretty easy process once you know where to look.

After deciding that I wanted to incorporate a revolver into my Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough to round out a need for some medium-range damage, I lucked out by finding the crafting recipe for Comrade’s Hammer by running some NCPD scanner missions. I’d long since forgotten where, exactly, I found the weapon after using it for hours afterwards, but the video below from YouTuber x LunarGaming will show you exactly where to find it.

Now that you know where to find Comrade’s Hammer, lets look at what this weapon does to see why it’s worth getting. The most notable aspect of the gun worth addressing first is its shortcoming that it can only hold one bullet at a time. You have to reload it after every shot, so you’ll want to make sure you hit the shots you take or else you’ll be wasting a ton of time.

With that downside out of the way, here’s why you should get the Comrade’s Hammer if you can see yourself using a revolver often. The single bullet it shoots is outfitted with explosive material which means it does colossal damage to whatever it hits. Assuming you keep the weapon upgraded to stay in line with your level and where you are in the game, it’ll absolutely disintegrate most enemies in one shot. If you hit a headshot, you’ll see some of the biggest damage numbers you’ve seen in Cyberpunk 2077. The Iconic gun is an even more unique Tech Weapon than usual because it retains the ability to penetrate walls and other defenses but doesn’t even have to be charged.

When crafting the weapon, try to roll a version of Comrade’s Hammer that comes with either critical chance or critical damage and you’ll be set for most threats. It comes with four mod slots once you upgrade it to the Legendary version, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to bolster those stats.

As far as perks go, you’ll need the “Edgerunner Artisan” crafting perk required to craft Legendary weapons if you want to maximize Comrade’s Hammer’s output. After getting that required perk, consider investing in perks that reduce revolver reload time since you’ll spend a lot of time reloading this monstrous weapon.