Cyberpunk 2077: Here's How Long it Takes to Beat

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out this week and considering how much content is packed within, it promises to be a game that could last you for quite some time. Based on some new information that has today come about, however, we now have a better idea of how long it might take to actually roll the game's credits.

According to GameSpot, who has already reviewed Cyberpunk 2077 and seen the game through to its conclusion, the story alone can be wrapped up in about 30 hours if you mainline it. That said, if you decide to do a number of the side quests that are scattered throughout the game's world of Night City, that final completion time might be closer to 40 hours or more.

That said, this is definitely a situation where your mileage will almost certainly vary. One developer at CD Projekt Red, the studio who created Cyberpunk 2077, previously said that they put 175 hours in the game's world when playing it internally and they still hadn't finished it. While many players surely won't play the game in this same manner, this gives you a good idea of just how much there is to do.

And even if one playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 might average around 40 hours, the amount of replayability that has been packed in means that you can easily get a lot more out of this game. CD Projekt Red designed the title with multiple playthroughs in mind so that players could create a new character of a different background to make each run feel unique. Not only are the opening character backgrounds varied, but Cyberpunk 2077 also promises to have a vast number of different endings to boot.

As for us, we’re still working our way through Cyberpunk 2077 and should hopefully have a review on the game to share with you by week’s end. Until then, you can keep up with all current news on the game in the lead up to launch right here.

So how do you plan to play Cyberpunk 2077? Is this a game you plan to mainline and roll credits on as fast as possible, or are you going to take the time to get lost in Night City? Let us know down in the comments or message me over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your own thoughts.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this week on Thursday, December 10 and will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.