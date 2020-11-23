Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Has Spent 175 Hours on the Game and Hasn't Beaten It Yet

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in a few short weeks, and CD Projekt Red's quality assurance lead has spent quite a bit of time with the game in the lead-up. On Twitter, Lukasz Babiel shared a pair of images of his time spent with the game thus far, and it comes to a grand total of 175 hours. While that fact would be interesting enough on its own, it seems that Babiel has not yet completed the game! In a follow-up Tweet, Babiel elaborated, stating that he's currently playing on the hardest difficulty, taking his time and seeing everything that the game has to offer.

The initial Tweet from Babiel can be found embedded below.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/b4JL6bIVBf — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) November 21, 2020

Naturally, most players won't come close to spending that kind of time with Cyberpunk 2077, but for completists, and those that enjoy spending a lot of time with their games, the news certainly bodes well! CD Projekt Red had previously stated that Cyberpunk 2077 would have a shorter quest than The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, but the game would make up for that in other ways, such as replay value. It certainly seems like players won't be left wanting for things to do when they finally get their chance to visit Night City next month!

Expectations are certainly high for Cyberpunk 2077. The success of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt made CD Projekt Red the biggest publisher in Europe, followed by Ubisoft. Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game from the developer since that release, and hype surrounding the title has been quite high, as a result. It remains to be seen whether or not the game can meet the lofty expectations established by the developer's previous work, but the game certainly looks impressive! Fortunately, fans won't have much longer to wait to find out for themselves.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? Do you plan on spending that kind of time with the title when it releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!