Become a Cyberpunk 2077 Character With New Instagram Filters

Those looking forward to the release of CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 can now see what they’d look like as a Cyberpunk character thanks to a few new Instagram filters. The developer announced this week that four new filters are now available on the social media platform to change the way users look and turn them into different characters that we’ve seen from the game’s previews. It’s a small feature, but it’s one that’ll hopefully help hold people over till the game’s 2020 release.

You’ll need to head over to Instagram to make use of the new photo filters, but you can catch a preview of them from a tweet shared by the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. The four different filters are modeled after various cybernetic looks of different characters who are actually in the game such as V, the main character who we’ll be playing as when Cyberpunk 2077 releases.

V’s look includes red eyes framed by lines that curve around the eyes and near one’s temples while the other filters turn users into characters like those from the Maelstrom gang. Those are the members of the Night City faction that gravitate to cybernetic augmentations often geared towards combat. Dum Dum, one of the Maelstrom gang members who players encountered in the demo that CD Projekt Red showed off previously, gets his own filter that puts a device on your face that looks like a set of glowing, red spider eyes.

Yes! Our filters are now available on @instagram! Get cyberpunked at https://t.co/JaPNNeOFr6 pic.twitter.com/mIri59MTDo — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 25, 2019

After seeing the Instagram filters, Cyberpunk 2077 fans put them to work and shared a few examples of what the filters can do. You can see some of those below to see what they’ll look like when someone actually uses them.

A happy cybernetics customer. 5 star service. Would recommend to friends and family. pic.twitter.com/HwMdeOj916 — Gaming Mule (@GamingMule88) November 25, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 just recently entered its “final, most intensive pre-release stage” which is promising news for the game. It means it’s moving towards its 2020 release, so hopefully we’ll see more updates and promotions like the Instagram filters as we get closer to the release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on April 16, 2020.