Cyberpunk 2077 May Have More Hollywood Talent Beyond Keanu Reeves

The biggest surprise of E3 2019 was the reveal that Keanu Reeves will star in Cyberpunk 2077 as one of the game’s major characters. It was an announcement that, one, came out of nowhere, but two, nobody in their wildest dreams would have expected. That said, the Hollywood surprises may not end there. Speaking to VCG, Spokesperson and UI Coordinator for CD Projekt Red, Alvin Liu, revealed that Keanu wasn’t just a random hire, and the team wouldn’t just go out any get anyone for the game. That said, there could yet be more Hollywood stars revealed, though, unfortunately, Britney Spears won’t be in the game.

“I will say that CDPR is a video game company first and it’s very important to us that the match works,” said Liu. “If it was a random celebrity that just wouldn’t work with our franchise, like Britney Spears or something, we wouldn’t pursue that opportunity. So for us, we pursue it because it’s a great match for the game and not necessarily because we want to accomplish some goal with reaching a different audience or anything like that.”

When asked specifically if there was any Hollywood casting joining Keanu, the developer became pretty noncommittal, suggesting Keanu won’t be alone in the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game.

“Uh… I can’t comment on that! You guys are going to have to wait and see,” said Liu.

So, the question is: who could be joining Keanu? Katt Williams? Tobey Maguire? Michael Cera? Joe Lo Truglio? Who knows, but it sounds like it’s someone, though we may not know who until the game actually releases.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world, first-person RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the highly-anticipated title by clicking right here.

