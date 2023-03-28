Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms Long-Awaited Feature Is Not Happening

Cyberpunk 2077 has more content on the way in the form of the Phantom Liberty expansion, which means it also has more features and improvements on the way as well. That said, fans of the game should not expect one highly-requested feature to be included in any of these future updates to the 2020 RPG. More specifically, if you were hoping for a subway/metro system to be added, don't hold your breath. It's not happening.

Speculation that it was happening started to make the rounds recently following a mistranslated interview with a developer on the game, which prompted Marcin Momot, Global Community Director at CD Projekt Red, to chime in and debunk the speculation over on Twitter.

"A word of clarification on this topic as many people have been tagging me since yesterday," said Momot. "Nothing has changed regarding the metro system in Cyberpunk 2077 – we do not plan on adding it in the future."

As you may know, there is evidence in the game and its files that CD Projekt Red, at least at one point, was working on implementing a subway/metro system. However, plans for this were clearly cut at some point in development.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's Phantom Liberty expansion starring Idris Elba is still scheduled to release sometime this year, though when exactly remains a mystery. Whenever it does release, it will not have be complete with a metro/subway system.

"Most of the Cyberpunk 2077 characters you'll meet in Night City have different connections and perspectives on the setting, but they've all got one unifying point to stress: the possibilities of Night City are endless," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Those possibilities draw people in and keep inhabitants entangled in the affairs of the city with everyone looking for their next big move, their next thing to do. Not everyone is as impressed with the city though and instead, say it's just a city like any other and that people can find what they're looking for elsewhere. As it turns out, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot in common with its bustling, futuristic setting."