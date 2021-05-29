Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals the Most Popular Romance

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red shared some stats this weekend related to the game’s romances and who players most often choose to partner with. The results shouldn’t be too surprising if you’ve been part of the Cyberpunk 2077 community with CD Projekt Red confirming that Panam Palmer was the most popular relationship choice. The stats were shared, too, and the info showed that Panam beat the other options pretty handidly.

Panam was romanced by 67.53% of all Cyberpunk 2077 players, to be exact. We’ll assume that percentage is of the people who actually chose to romance a character since it’s quite possible to play through the game and decide that you don’t want to be with anyone but yourself. Of the four romanceable options, however, Panam was clearly the most popular.

Panam is Night City's "most wanted" - romantically, that is😍. Millions of mercs named V have shown their affection for her - more than for anyone else. #CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/j0nBwr27U0 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 28, 2021

As mentioned, Panam is just one of four different characters Cyberpunk 2077 players can romance in the game, the others being Judy Alvarez, Kerry Eurodyne, and River Ward. Of the four options, Panam and Judy have some of the more involved quests and can be encountered early on to get affiliated with the characters, so it’s likely Judy came in at the No. 2 spot on the list even though those stats weren’t shared. River has fewer quests than other romanceable options do while Kerry is a character players won’t meet until later in the game, so they’ve probably already developed attachments to other options by that point.

Because of the requirements in place for romancing different characters, Panam winning this accolade also tells you something about the way players built their versions of V. Panam requires players to pick a masculine body, but it doesn’t matter what the voice sounds like. For context, River requires a feminine body with any voice while Kerry requires everything to be masculine and Judy everything to be feminine.

If some datamined information from Cyberpunk 2077 proves to hold up in the future, this might not be the last that we’ve seen of Panam either. Players discovered in April after one of the game’s recent updates went live that new audio files related to romancing Panam had been added to the game. Some have interpreted that as hints of DLC or other types of new content, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.