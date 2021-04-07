Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Romance DLC Possibly Leaked

✖

The recent Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update on PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox consoles has reportedly added a slew of new files that possibly point to Panam Palmer Romance DLC coming in the future. Cyberpunk 2077 has several different romanceable characters, including Panam, who alongside Judy, is a fan favorite. That said, according to a dataminer over on Reddit, a "metric ton" romance dialogue for the character was added with the recent update. It's possible this is cut content, but that wouldn't explain why it's being added now.

As the Reddit dataminer notes, all sorts of dialogue has been added including Panam talking about their relationship with the player character, Jackie, perogies, and corpo culture. There are even lines where Panam seemingly takes some digs at Judy and talks about sending a hot photo to players.

Now, right now, it's unclear what these dialogue lines are for and why they are only now being added to the game. The dataminer notes that these lines are exclusive to the update, which means they aren't in previous versions of the game. Of course, the most obvious implication is this all for future DLC, or more specifically, part of a larger bit of DLC or expansion.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While these files are indeed in the game and while it appears they are new and exclusive to update 1.2, this hasn't been confirmed. So far, CD Projekt Red has not addressed the apparent leak with any type of statement or comment. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story. Until then, all we have is speculation.

