Cyberpunk 2077: New Night City Wire Event Announced

CD Projekt Red today announced that it will host another Night City Wire event for the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. Whereas the first Night City Wire episode was essentially a mystery and the second honed in on lifepaths, weapons, and the band SAMURAI, this third one appears to be going all-in on the video game's gangs and music.

More specifically, the third Night City Wire episode is set to take place next Friday, September 18th, at noon ET/9AM PT. The official announcement points to CD Projekt Red's Twitch page, as usual, but there is no telling right now just how long the new Night City Wire might last. Given previous installments, it seems safe to assume that it will be around 30 minutes or less.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

