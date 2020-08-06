Cyberpunk 2077 Announces New Night City Wire Event

✖

CD Projekt Red has today announced a new Night City Wire event for the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. This marks the second event like this for the title, with the first having happened at the end of June. The new event is set to take place this coming Monday, August 10th, at noon ET/9AM PT. It is currently unclear just how long the event might run, but it will be available to stream over on CD Projekt Red's official Twitch account.

Notably, the first event's announcements included some new trailers and gameplay details alongside the announcement of a Netflix anime series. Prior to the event, little was known about its contents, but it would seem that CD Projekt Red wants to set the stage a little more clearly this time around as it has revealed that it will specifically detail the game's lifepaths, weapons, and more on Monday.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

