Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Feels “Real,” According to CD Projekt RED

Now that the world has seen the incredible demo that was – up until now – media only for Cyberpunk 2077, RPG lovers can’t stop talking about how amazing the open-world looked! The team over at CD Projekt RED have a lot to be proud of, including the extensive world they built around its tabletop counterpart.

The game itself focuses on the crime-ridden Night City and Quest Designer Patrick Mills couldn’t stop raving about it when he spoke to DualShockers earlier this month. The designer went straight for the jugular with his excitement, “Let me put it this way: when I drive around in Night City, it feels absolutely like a real city. It doesn’t feel like a city in miniature.”

According to the dev team from earlier this year, “Night City is a global center for megacorporation operations and home to regional branches of corporate giants such as Arasaka and Militech. In Night City, Arasaka specializes in protective services and the distribution of their Japanese-made products throughout North America. Over the years, it has developed a dark reputation as a corporation that is to be feared and one which covers its tracks using cyberassassins, an army of lawyers as well an alleged connection to the yakuza. Militech, on the other hand, is an arms dealer based out of the eastern US. Working closely with police and military forces, it has substantially contributed to civilian security systems. It’s a powerhouse manufacturer of high-grade military technology — from simple firearms to heavily armored combat vehicles.

Night City is home to many shops, restaurants, and decor that draw inspiration from Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, and Indian culture, among others. These include Kiroshi Optics, Kabayan Foods, Fuyutsuki Electronics, and Masala Studios as well as maneki-neko figurines and tengu imagery that enrich the world.”

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

