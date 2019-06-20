The Cyberpunk 2077 PC Collector’s Edition Arrives Today

CD Project Red’s highly anticipated, Keanu Reeves-infused RPG Cyberpunk 2077 went up for pre-order in Standard and Collector’s Editions for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shortly after their show-stealing presentation at E3. The Collector’s Editions sold out in a heartbeat, and you can expect the same thing to happen when the PC version drops today, June 20th.

If you’re feeling lucky, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has revealed that the PC Collector’s edition will be available to pre-order in the US and Canada right here at Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, and EBGames starting at 1pm EST (10am PST). Don’t hesitate to reserve one because, eventually, the only place you’ll be able to get one is on eBay.

>When: June 20th, 10AM PST!#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/zC9jAY98yu — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2019

The Collector’s Edition comes fully loaded with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more for $249.99.

You can check out the new trailer for the game here. A summary that came along with the trailer can be found below.

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality,” the description said. “Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders for the Standard Edition for the PS4 and Xbox One are available now.

