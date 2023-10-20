Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Patch 2.02 Before Release

With Update 2.0 and the release of Phantom Liberty in the rear view mirror, it's unclear what the future of Cyberpunk 2077 looks like. We know support will slowly wind down, but to what extent, remains to be seen. Only time will reveal the answer to this, but in the meantime, players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can look forward to the game's next update, Update 2.02. According to developer CD Projekt Red, the update is "coming soon." And before this happens it's previewed some of what it does.

Unfortunately, it looks like the update won't be very memorable or consequential, and will be focused on fixing various issues and bugs, or at least that's what the preview suggests as it all falls under this umbrella.

Patch Notes So Far:

V will no longer flatline after entering the Delamain AV in Path of Glory.

Fixed the shutters blocking entry to Black Sapphire in Run This Town.

Fixed an issue where cyberware could get downgraded to Tier 1 after updating the game to 2.01.

Fixed skill progression passives.

Rebalanced the timers in courier missions.

Note: The issue where players on Xbox Series X|S are not receiving the Quadra Sport R-7 "Vigilante" pre-order bonus is still under investigation. We're working together with Microsoft to identify the root cause and bring you a fix as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the open-world RPG, click here.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads our review of the new Phantom iberty content. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."