Cyberpunk 2077 Player Reveals Huge Difference in the Game When You Turn One Feature On

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best-looking games available right now, but you need the premium hardware to realize its potential and to have specific features turned on as well. With the substantial 2.0 update out alongside the new Phantom Liberty expansion, many gamers have either returned to the CD Projekt Red RPG or are finally checking it out for the first time. It's one of the most-played and most popular games right now. And for good reason. It's very good. And if you have a high-end gaming PC, it's especially good. To this end, over on Reddit, one player has highlighted the huge difference turning on one particular feature on can make. The problem is the feature is only available on the PC version of the game, and you need a crazy rig to run the game with it on.

More specifically, taking to Reddit, one player demonstrated the "ridiculous difference" turning Path Tracing on makes. What is Path Tracing? Well, it's basically an advanced form of Ray Tracing. And boy does it make a huge difference in Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 is a good looking game, which is impressive considering how big it is and how many moving parts there. Yet, when you see the game with Path Tracing on, the vanilla version almost looks like a game from a previous console generation in comparison.

Below, you can check out the difference for yourself. Of course, not every part of the game is going to be enhanced by Path Tracing as much as this scene, but Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with a ton of advanced lightning techniques and implementations, so it's noticeable at some every level throughout the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. That said, this new 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion, which substantially improve the game, aren't available on the last-gen versions of the game. For more coverage on the open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.