Cyberpunk 2077 Players Beware of This Huge Save Corrupting Bug

Cyberpunk 2077 players need to beware of a bug inflicting the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game that utterly corrupts saves. Adding to the laundry list of issues for both the game and CD Projekt Red, is a new save corruption bug involving crafting materials, having too many items, and larger save files. Over on GOG, which is owned and operated by CD Projekt Red, it's acknowledged that the "Saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded" bug not only exists, but there's no fix for it.

Primarily via the item duplication glitch, players are accumulating huge save game files. The problem is that if your save file gets too big, it will become corrupted, and it appears it's because the game hasn't accounted for save files getting bigger than 8 MB.

According to GOG Support, once players are on the wrong end of the "Saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded" alert, there's nothing that can be done. All players can do at that point is load an older save file "and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials" to prevent the save file from getting too big. GOG Support notes the file size limited on saves may be increased in a future patch, but this won't fix save files already corrupted.

"Unfortunately, the save is damaged and can't be recovered," said GOG Support of the bug. "Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials. If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it. The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way."

Right now, it's unclear how big is too big when it comes to save file sizes, but players are reporting the issue after file sizes hit 8 MB. Meanwhile, before this, and starting at 6 MB, the game starts to noticeably load much slower. For now, this hasn't been confirmed by CD Projekt Red, but it's being reported by multiple players.

