Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Hidden Location Nearly a Year Later

In two months, Cyberpunk 2077 will celebrate its one-year anniversary. 10 months on, the game is still in a weird place. It’s far from fixed on PS4 and Xbox One, and there’s still no word when the next-gen versions will release, when the game’s pair of expansions will drop, and we still have no clue what’s going on with the multiplayer. That said, while it’s been a rocky 10 months for the game, and while many are no longer talking about the title, plenty are still playing it, and in the process discovering new things in its vast and dense world.

For example, over on Reddit one player recently discovered a hidden location that when discovered, acknowledges the accomplishment by literally telling the player “well done,” and this is probably because most players will never access this area. Not only is it hidden and out of the way, but the player who found it had to use the flying katana glitch to get to it. As for where this hidden location is, the player notes “it’s near the big building where you break in to mess with the parade float.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the hidden location for yourself:

It’s unclear if this area can be accessed without making use of glitches. You’d assume it can be if the game accounts for it, but for now, this is just an assumption. It’s quite possible the developer who put this in there just knew the game was going to be a glitchy mess come release. Of course, if any CD Projekt Red developer chimes in with some insight after this is published, we will update the story accordingly, but there’s a good chance we may never know the motivation behind this location.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more coverage on the best-selling open-world RPG, click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you still playing Cyberpunk 2077? Did you know about this hidden location?