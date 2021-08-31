Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Hires Popular Modders

✖

A group of beloved modders from the Cyberpunk 2077 community will soon be working with CD Projekt Red in an official capacity. Fans might know the modders Traderain, Nightmarea, Blumster, and rfuzzo for their work on the popular WolvenKit modding tool, which can be used for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. According to a Discord post, the four modders will be working as part of the company Yigsoft, which will remain independent of CD Projekt Red. However, Yigsoft will be working closely with the Polish studio on "various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game’s modding support." In a statement to Kotaku, CD Projekt Red discussed the new partnership.

"We are working with Yigsoft on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools. The modding community has always been very important to us and we are happy to be working with them side by side on further expanding the tools which are available to modders," CD Projekt Red told Kotaku.

While Cyberpunk 2077 was highly-anticipated leading up to its release, the final product did not quite live-up to the expectations of most fans. Over the last year, CD Projekt Red has continued to work on Cyberpunk 2077 in various ways, making a number of improvements to the game. The hiring of Yigsoft shows that CD Projekt Red doesn't plan on moving on anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see how the game is viewed as the company adds more fixes and greater mod support.

It remains to be seen how Yigsoft will fit with CD Projekt Red's plans for the future, but so far, reception to the idea seems mostly positive. Yigsoft's announcement was shared to the Cyberpunk subreddit, where fans seem cautiously optimistic about what this might mean for Cyberpunk 2077. These modders already have a good track record with the game, and it shows that CD Projekt Red is paying attention to what the community can do. Hopefully, the game will continue to improve!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

