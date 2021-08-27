Cyberpunk 2077 Player Makes Strange Discovery 8 Months Later

✖

Following the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update, players over on Reddit have noticed a strange change to a character in the game. Taking to Reddit, one player pointed out that one of the characters during the first braindance activity has a new tattoo. Now, it's unclear when the tattoo was changed, but it clearly was changed, not once, but twice, and it's unclear why.

Between pre-release and now, the character in question has had three different tattoos on their shoulder. The current tattoo is a tiger head, a classic tattoo. However, in the past, the character has also had Kobe Byrant tribute tattoo, which can be seen below. In addition to this, they also had a female tattoo (not pictured below).

It's unclear why the character's tattoo has been changed not once, but twice. What makes it all the more stranger is that all of the tattoos are quite different, and in the case of the Kobe Byrant tribute, very different.

For now, it's a mystery why CD Projekt Red has tweaked the ink on this character so much. Now that players have noticed the changes, there's a possibility a developer on the team will provide some insight, but so far, that hasn't happened. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story with whatever you need to know.

It's worth noting the changes could be a result of a bug, which the game was littered with at release, and continues to be plagued by even eight months later. That's not to say there haven't been improvements in this regard, but there are still plenty of bugs and issues with the 2020 RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, and it's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, with proper next-gen ports currently in development.

