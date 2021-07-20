Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC and Expansions Possibly Leaked

✖

Cyberpunk 2077's free DLC and expansions have possibly leaked, or at least some of their details have surfaced online, courtesy of a dataminer who recently dug through the files of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game. For example, we now know that CD Projekt Red is more likely than not adding a New Game Plus mode with one of the releases of free DLC.

Staying on the topic of the free DLC, it looks like players can expect these releases to include weapon packs, new quests, new areas, and new customization options. Here are the DLC names currently sitting in the game's files: dlc1_swp, dlc2_jposes, dlc3_kab01, dlc4_quartz, dlc5_jackets, dlc6_apart, dlc7_pwp, dlc8_mirror, dlc9_arr06, dlc10_monster, dlc11_jlook, dlc12_mfinish, dlc13_twp, dlc14_arr12, dlc15_ngplus, dlc16_jpn06, and dlc17_bwp. As you can see, some of these names don't make any sense without context, but its obvious what others, like "ngplus," mean.

In addition to details on the game's free DLC, the dataminer also possibly unearthed some details pertaining to the game's two premium and meaty expansions, the first of which may expand the Pacific area and add a new combat zone.



For now, this is where the details and speculation ends. That said, what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While these files are indeed in the game, they aren't necessarily indicative of anything, let alone anything exciting. Everything here is not just unofficial though, but subject to change as well.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. Will this change? Probably not. The Polish developer usually doesn't comment on leaks and speculation. However, if it does comment on any of this, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Google Stadia. For more coverage on the 2020 open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. In the most recent and related news, the game is back on the PlayStation Store and selling boatloads of copies.