Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Spike After Return to PlayStation Store

✖

After being taken down from the PlayStation Store all the way back in December of last year, Cyberpunk 2077 made its return to the marketplace at the end of last month. The game's arrival brought with it a new disclaimer from Sony given to anyone who looked to buy it. As it turns out, it doesn't seem like many potential customers were dissuaded by that disclaimer as Cyberpunk 2077 has quickly spiked to become one of the best-selling games on PlayStation 4 over the past few weeks.

Mentioned in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to become the top-selling game on the PlayStation Store for PS4 consoles in the month of June. This achievement rang true across multiple regions as well, with the title becoming the best-seller in both North America and Europe. Clearly, many fans were eager to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 now that it had finally come back to PlayStation.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't even available for the entirety of June. CD Projekt Red was only able to make the game available for sale once again on June 21. This means that with only 10 days available in the month, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to outsell every other game on the marketplace.

While this is surely impressive to see come about, it is also worth noting that not a whole lot else released on PS4 in the month of June. Many of the other top-selling titles ended up being games that often sell in high quantities and included Grand Theft Auto V, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and Minecraft. Still, the notion that Cyberpunk 2077 was able to best this slate of competition goes to show that many fans are more than comfortable with buying the game right now even if it does still have a few lingering issues.

So what do you think about this? Are you surprised to see so many people buying Cyberpunk 2077 even if it might not perform the best on PS4? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.