Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Have Bombed in Recent Months

Even though it wasn't a great game at launch last year, Cyberpunk 2077 still exploded out of the gate and was able to sell 13 million copies in less than a month for the team at CD Projekt Red. However, it seems like the game's dismal state eventually caught up with it as the sci-fi RPG has now failed to continue to sell in line with the projections that those at CD Projekt expected.

Earlier today, CD Projekt shared its latest sales information from the first quarter of this current year with its investors. In total, profits were said to be down by 64% in total, which is far lower than what was expected from the company. Overall, the diminishing sales of Cyberpunk 2077, which accounted for roughly 60% of the money that was made in the quarter, are said to have been the main reason why profits dipped this far.

Speaking more specifically to why this may have been the case, those at CD Projekt said that the weaker sales of Cyberpunk 2077 are due in part to the fact that the title still isn't available to purchase on PlayStation platforms in a digital manner. PlayStation delisted the game as a whole from its platform shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 released and a litany of players began demanding refunds. At this point in time, both PlayStation and CD Projekt haven't said when the game might be eligible to return to the marketplace.

"The general situation as long as we are not back on the Sony store has not changed," said one executive from CD Projekt. "One of the leading marketplaces for us is not available and we generate most of the sales on the PC/digital channels."

It remains to see how Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to do as time goes on. CD Projekt Red has already promised that more updates, future expansions, and even upgrades for next-gen consoles are all going to come about later on in the year. However, if these current sales are anything to go off of, it seems that many potential customers are not going to jump in until the game is either available for less money or players drastically better than it did at launch.

[H/T Reuters]