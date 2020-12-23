Cyberpunk 2077 Passes 13 Million Copies Sold and That's With Refunds Factored In

✖

CD Projekt, the parent company of Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, has revealed that, as of December 20th, the video game is estimated to have sold more than 13 million copies. And that figure is with all of the refunds factored in following the troubled launch of the title, especially on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The news was shared as part of a regulatory announcement to investors, and essentially indicates that it is still very much a success despite everything.

Here's the important part of the regulatory note, straight from CD Projekt's investors page:

"The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that, based on reports obtained from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors, it estimates that by 20 December inclusive gamers have purchased over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077. This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the 'sell-through' figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the Company by the publication date of this report in the framework of the 'Help Me Refund' campaign."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but as mentioned above you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

