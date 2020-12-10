Cyberpunk 2077's V Looks Pretty Good as a Nendoroid

Good Smile Company is set to release regular and deluxe versions of the Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V, male and female, next year as part of its line of Nendoroids. The little figures look pretty spiffy and come with weapons and various accessories. The deluxe version is roughly $25 to $30 more expensive than the base model, but it does come with a motorcycle for the Nendoroid to ride, so, there's that.

You can check out some of the images of the deluxe version of V below:

From "Cyberpunk 2077" comes Nendoroids of the protagonist, V! Both DX Nendoroids of V come with a plethora of weapons and cyberware from the game along with the Yaiba Kusanagi bike! Preorders open now! Preorder: https://t.co/kFBtQYl6i8#cyberpunk2077 #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/dR3lxamxhn — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) December 10, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

The V Nendoroids are currently available to preorder from Good Smile Company and are expected to ship in July 2021. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly released video game right here.

What do you think of the Cyberpunk 2077 Nendoroids from Good Smile Company? Are you interested in picking one up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading to check out several photos of the Nendoroids!