Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Customization Discussed by Developer

Much of the focus from fans when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077 is now being placed on what we can expect from its actual gameplay. This is because we finally know when the highly anticipated title will be launching, and we are also now aware of the fact that Keanu Reeves is featured in the experience. The developers at CD Projekt Red have been starting to discuss the title in depth as of late, including one recent interview that led to quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz talking about the weapon customization players can expect to see as well as the types of weapons that will be at their disposal.

While speaking with GamingBolt, Tomaszkiewicz touched on how far the customization of weapons can go. “You can customize the weapons in a number of ways,” they said. “You can attach scopes, you can attach silencers, things like those. It’s based, of course, on a specific weapon and how many slots for improvements they have. As for how many types of weapons we have— I remember just a number of them.

“But we have quite many of them. So there are melee weapons: katana, hammer, knife, Nanowire — which is basically these wires that you can use to fight. But you can also use them if you’re a Net Runner to hack remotely into people or devices. On top of that we have a number of ranged weapons: we have heavy guns, light guns, light machine guns, revolvers, sniper rifles.”

For those who may not know what Cyberpunk 2077 is all about, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development and set to launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

