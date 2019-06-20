Dance Crew Performs Incredible Mortal Kombat-Inspired Routine on America’s Got Talent

Many of you likely know of America’s Got Talent, the nationally televised talent show that anybody and everybody can flock to to show of their talents in hopes of winning big. In order to do that, however, said talented people must first impress a panel of judges to make it through to the next round. A myriad of acts come through the doors, ranging from dancers and musicians to comedians and magicians. One dance crew recently took to the competition to put their talents on display, and the entire act was inspired by Mortal Kombat, outfits and all.

Adem Show is a dance crew that is made up of four members from Kyrgyzstan, and when they took to the AGT stage on June 18th, the judges were a bit taken aback by the attires worn by the group. As can be seen in the video above, each of the members is dressed as a Mortal Kombat character. Lord Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Smoke are all in the attendance, and when the routine begins, things get pretty wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blending a bit of robotic movements with the contortionist-like moves is mind-bending to say the least, and given the fact that they are all dressed as Mortal Kombat characters, it just makes everything better. Plus, their routine was good enough to make it to the next round as they received a “yes” from all four judges. I can only image what they have planned for future routines. Either way, even the game franchise’s co-creator Ed Boon was impressed with the performance, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Ridiculously talented dancers in Mortal Kombat Kostumes on America’s Got Talent! #AGT

Thanks for posting @terrycrews pic.twitter.com/VkVFkPVQ2W — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 19, 2019

For less rhythmically hypnotic dance moves and more in your face bloodshed, Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the title and what it has to offer, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about this? Are you glad to see the Adem Show crew make it to the next round dressed as Mortal Kombat characters? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!